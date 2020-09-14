Grossi: IAEA reaches agreement with Iran on safeguards implementation

Addressing the IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting on Monday, Grossi referred to his recent meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials in Tehran, saying he had conferred over access to two areas in Iran.

He added that based on the Additional Protocol, the IAEA had access to one of the two sites and inspectors investigated the area.

He noted that the second site will be visited later this month.

Grossi went on to say that the IAEA will continue verification on nuclear deviation.

Iran and the IAEA released a joint statement on August 26 in which they stressed agreement to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since January 16, 2016.

Based on the statement, the IAEA will continue to take into consideration Iran's security concerns, by protecting all safeguards confidential information in accordance with the IAEA Statute, the relevant provisions of the CSA and the AP, and the established IAEA confidentiality regime, standards and procedures.

Grossi's recent visit to Tehran, which was faced with Western pre-meditated media hype in the aftermath of the US defeated approach with the UN Security Council on so-called snapback of the UN sanctions on Iran, led to issuing a joint statement in which the demands of the both sides are taken into consideration.

