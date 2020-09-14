Sep 14, 2020, 12:39 PM
1st consignment of Bushehr Plasma to be delivered to Austria

Bushehr, Sept 14, IRNA –Director general of Blood Transfusion Department of Bushehr province said on Monday that the first consignment of Bushehr plasma product is ready to be delivered to Austria.

"Having provided the standard infrastructure in Bushehr province, this department has European standard to produce and package blood products", said Narges Abidi in an interview with IRNA.

She said that the first consignment of excess blood plasma product in Bushehr province to " Austria Octapharma Company" was sent to Tehran for final inspection prior to shipment to Austria.

Blood plasma will be delivered to the Austrian Company of Octapharma, as representative of the European Union, added the director-general of the Blood Transfusion Department of Bushehr province.

