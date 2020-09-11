Afghanistan calls for more trade with Iran

In a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian and Afghan traders and investors in Iran, Mirwais Nab stressed expansion of economic relations with Iran.

Referring to the effective and ongoing cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan trade and investment sections, Nab hoped that the existing trade problems between the two countries will be solved.

Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan said in the meeting that Iran has always tried to expand economic relations between the two countries.

Aminian said the Iranian Embassy in Kabul will spare no efforts to solve the issues related to the Afghan traders.

The meeting also discussed the existing challenges in Iran-Afghanistan trade and transit as well as quick transport of goods to the Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran.

According to the Afghan statistics, Iran was the biggest commercial partner of Afghanistan in the Iranian year 1398 (ending on March 20).

