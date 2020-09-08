Pakistan parliament vows to raise Charlie Hebdo issue globally

According to a statement issued by National Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the Holy Prophet Peace be upon him is the blessing for the whole universe and no one must be allowed to injure the feelings of the Muslims.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan would raise this issue globally and would denounce every such heinous effort.

He remarked that the faith of the Muslims is incomplete without love to the Holy Prophet peace be upon him. He said that we all Muslims strongly denounced the detestable act of French Journal.

The speaker said that OIC and other international organization need to take stock of the sensitive feelings of the Muslims. He said that 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ensures equal rights for all minorities in Pakistan.

The Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor ul Haq Qadri said that this is an effort to bring hatred and disharmony among different religions.

He said that the effort of the French Journal to denigrate the sacred personality of the last Holy Prophet Peace be upon him would never succeed as Allah has promised to intact his respect and love till the last day of world.

He appreciated the Speaker's keen interest to bring this issue in the Parliament.

Charlie Hebdo is a French left-wing magazine with a history of publishing derogatory and anti-religious in content. It had published caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 2012 and 2015 that provoked Muslims to start demonstrations around the globe.

Earlier Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression.

