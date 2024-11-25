Israel's Golani Brigade commander steps down after sustaining high casaulties

The Zionist Army Radio reported that Yoav Yarom, the chief of staff of the Golani Brigade, who was recently wounded in an ambush by Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, has resigned.

According to this report, the chief of staff of the Golani Brigade also took full responsibility (due to the lack of effective protection) for the death of the Zionist archaeologist "Zeiv Ehrlich" by Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

In addition to the death of this Zionist archaeologist, the chief of staff of the Golani brigade and the commander of a battalion of this brigade were also injured in the ambush of Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, and the condition of the commander is reported to be critical.

Zionist media reported last Wednesday that this Zionist archaeologist had entered southern Lebanon in military uniform and was exploring an ancient area when he was shot dead by Hezbollah fighters.

