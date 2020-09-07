Sep 7, 2020, 11:14 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84030160
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Afghanistan set to trade via new border crossing

Iran, Afghanistan set to trade via new border crossing

Mashad, Sept 7, IRNA – A new border crossing is due to be set up along the Iranian border with Afghanistan to facilitate trade between the two neighboring countries, an official said.

Ali Rasoulian, the deputy governor-general of the bordering Khorasan Razavi Province said on Monday that Shamtigh border crossing is where Khaf-Harat railway is going to pass into Afghanistan to join the two countries.

The new border crossing is under study in the government’s economic commission, the official said, adding that once inaugurated, it will have many economic advantages for the province.

Rasoulian said that the new project will be inaugurated within the next two months.

The new railway will not only reduce the transit costs but will also help facilitate the commuting of trucks which have to line up at Dogharoun border, the official said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =