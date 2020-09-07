Iran, Afghanistan set to trade via new border crossing

Ali Rasoulian, the deputy governor-general of the bordering Khorasan Razavi Province said on Monday that Shamtigh border crossing is where Khaf-Harat railway is going to pass into Afghanistan to join the two countries.

The new border crossing is under study in the government’s economic commission, the official said, adding that once inaugurated, it will have many economic advantages for the province.

Rasoulian said that the new project will be inaugurated within the next two months.

The new railway will not only reduce the transit costs but will also help facilitate the commuting of trucks which have to line up at Dogharoun border, the official said.

