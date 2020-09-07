Envoy: Iran-Brazil parliamentary friendship group formed in Brazilian National Congress

The new group consisting of 93 senators and representatives from different political parties resumed its activities after two year closure.

The parliamentary friendship group members' activities are in line with facilitating parliamentary relations aiming to develop political, economic and cultural relations.

The relations between Iran and Brazil and their collective efforts to remove economic damages in post-coronavirus era are of importance.

The Independence Day of Brazil is a national holiday observed in Brazil on September 7 of every year.

