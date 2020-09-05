Swiss FM: Scientific diplomacy to increase interaction among countries

Addressing a meeting of officials of Isfahan University of Technology on Saturday, he stressed the need for promoting scientific collaboration between Iran and Switzerland.

Head of the Switzerlad Desk and Director of the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of Isfahan University of Technology Sima Fakheran, for her part, referred to the history of scientific cooperation between Iran and Switzerland, and presented a report on the establishment of the Swiss Desk as a national reference for international scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Isfahan University of Technology, as the representative of Iran in recent years, has had continuous scientific relations with universities and scientific centers in Switzerland.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis is to arrive in Iran on Saturday morning who will initially pay a short visit to Isfahan.

The official schedule of the Swiss foreign minister will begin on Sunday in Tehran after a short stop in Isfahan, the most important of which is the meeting on the 100th anniversary of the start of relations between the two countries, he said.

8072**2050

