Iran attending Chinese exhibition

Iran has featured its artifacts and handicrafts, as well as some other products, including tableaux rugs and saffron.

The members of the Project have participated in the 6-day event that aims to help promote the cultures of Beijing and beyond.

Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks at the welcoming ceremony of the event, pointing out the significance of boosting cultural ties among the members of the "One Belt, One Road" project.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish