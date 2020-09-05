Sep 5, 2020, 6:25 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84027869
0 Persons

Tags

Iran attending Chinese exhibition

Iran attending Chinese exhibition

Beijing, Sept 5, IRNA – Iran has taken part in the fifth exhibition on culture in the context of the "One Belt, One Road" project in Beijing to showcase its eye-catching cultural products.

Iran has featured its artifacts and handicrafts, as well as some other products, including tableaux rugs and saffron.

The members of the Project have participated in the 6-day event that aims to help promote the cultures of Beijing and beyond.

Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks at the welcoming ceremony of the event, pointing out the significance of boosting cultural ties among the members of the "One Belt, One Road" project.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 10 =