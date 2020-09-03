Iran, Japan ties built on mutual respect, friendship: Official

Thanking Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for taking steps to deepen and expand the relations between the two countries, Vaezi wished him health and prosperity.

While he could legally be the prime minister of Japan, Abe decided to resign due to health problems. He announced the news on Friday in a press conference. He was in office for 7 years and 8 months.

He became the youngest prime minster of Japan at the age of 52 in 2006, but resigned after a year due to health problems. He took premiership office once again in 2012.

Given his ailing health conditions, he decided to step down to avoid the risk of making incorrect political decisions.

