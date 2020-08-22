IAEA chief will visit Iran soon: Envoy

The Iranian diplomat wrote on his Twitter account that “in line with the ongoing interactions and cooperation between Iran & IAEA and based on Iran’s invitation, Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week.”

“Iran is one of the main partners of the Agency and we hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation”, he further noted.

Meanwhile, Grossi has tweeted that “I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary".

