Rouhani: UNSC recent meeting big political, historic victory for Iran

In a meeting with IRIB's senior directors on Monday, he said that the UNSC in two main meetings, one in 2018 presided by Donald Trump himself when 14 members opposed him and the other was on Friday when the US' anti-Iran resolution was rejected by the UNSC due to not voting in favor of Washington's proposal.

This is unprecedented in the history of the UNSC, Rouhani reiterated.

"We have twice convicted the US in The Hague over the past year. Does the history remember that the international court has condemned this country twice in one year, in our lawsuit with the US? All these are realities," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish