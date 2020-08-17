Aug 17, 2020, 11:09 PM
Rouhani: UNSC recent meeting big political, historic victory for Iran

Tehran, Aug 17, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that tjhe United Nations Security Council's recent meeting where the US' efforts to extend Iran arms embargo failed was a big political and historic victory for the country.

In a meeting with IRIB's senior directors on Monday, he said that the UNSC in two main meetings, one in 2018 presided by Donald Trump himself when 14 members opposed him and the other was on Friday when the US' anti-Iran resolution was rejected by the UNSC due to not voting in favor of Washington's proposal. 

This is unprecedented in the history of the UNSC, Rouhani reiterated.

"We have twice convicted the US in The Hague over the past year. Does the history remember that the international court has condemned this country twice in one year, in our lawsuit with the US? All these are realities," he said.

