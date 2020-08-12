Iran Air to resume flights to Vienna as of Aug 15

With the Covid-19 outbreak, Iran Air cancelled many flights including to Austria and vice versa for several months.

Following removal of restrictions, Iran Air announced its flight schedule to Vienna on Aug 15, from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran Air resumes flights to Europe after a temporary halt over coronavirus.

Iran Air passengers can call 02146621888 or https://ebooking.iranair.com for further information.

On July 16, Emirates Airline announced that It will resume flights to Tehran as of July 17.

