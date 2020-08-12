Aug 12, 2020, 2:10 PM
Iran Air to resume flights to Vienna as of Aug 15

Tehran, Aug 12, IRNA – The Airlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air) announced on Wednesday that its flight to Vienna will resume from Tehran on August 15.

With the Covid-19 outbreak, Iran Air cancelled many flights including to Austria and vice versa for several months.

Following removal of restrictions, Iran Air announced its flight schedule to Vienna on Aug 15, from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran Air resumes flights to Europe after a temporary halt over coronavirus.

Iran Air passengers can call 02146621888  or  https://ebooking.iranair.com  for further information.

On July 16, Emirates Airline announced  that It will resume flights to Tehran as of July 17.

