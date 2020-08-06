Aug 6, 2020, 5:04 PM
Zarif: US, Israel nukes threaten "our region"

Tehran, Aug 6, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to the 75th anniversary of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, saying the US, ISRAEL nuclear weapons "threaten our region".

"75 years ago today, the US gained the infamy of becoming the 1st and ONLY user of nuclear weapons. And against innocents," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Today, US & Israeli nukes threaten our region," he added

"It's long overdue to end nuclear nightmare & the #MAD doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction," he noted.

The United States dropped the bombs after obtaining the consent of the United Kingdom, as required by the Quebec Agreement. The two bombings killed at least 129,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

They remain the only use of nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.

