Top commander says Iran's armed forces ready to help Lebanon

The top commander extended his condolences to Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Commander-in-Chief of the Lebanese Army, General Joseph Aoun following the explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed and injured a large number of citizens in this city.

General Baqeri's message to General Joseph Aounm reads, "I offer my condolences to your Excellency and the people and government of that country on the tragic loss of life and injuries of a large number of dear Lebanese citizens in the explosion in Beirut."

This shocking incident requires the armed forces of the Islamic countries to come to the scene based on their religious and humanitarian duties and help relieve pains of the Lebanese people, he said.

In his message to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, General Baqeri extended condolences on the death and injury of the citizens in Beirut.

Hailing the roles of the powerful Hezbollah at the forefront of the anti-Zionist resistance front in the region, the commander said that Muslim governments and nations are expected to help alleviate the pain caused by this great tragedy.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish