Lebanon needs Iran’s humanitarian aids: Red Cross official

George Kettaneh said on a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Karim Hemmati that Lebanon has so far done the primary assessments and provided first aid.

Thanking Iran for expressing its readiness for helping the injured of the explosion, he said that they were provided with emergency housing.

Hemmati expressed Iran’s condolences over the human tragedy and said that Iranians were very shocked by the tragedy and that Iran reiterated that it is ready to provide any kind of emergency aid to Lebanon.

A warehouse that contained ammonium nitrate caught fire in the Beirut Port on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion. The massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut claiming almost 100 lives and injuring about 4,000 people. Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council, chaired by President Michel Oun, has declared a three-day mourning in Lebanon.

