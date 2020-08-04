Specific characteristics of Iran's intelligence, security system

These reactions are mainly due to the surprise and fear, the line of instilling the innocence of terrorists such as Sharmahd and justifying the hostile behavior of these criminals against the Iranian nation.

The Americans have used all their facilities in the combined war against Iran over the past two years under the "maximum pressure" strategy, and in this way, the extensive efforts of the dominant system to win the information wars have been one of the main goals that the enemy has failed to achieve.

However, during this period, media propaganda with "distortion and inversion" has tried to distort public opinion inside Iran towards Iran's authority and capability, especially in the field of intelligence.

A review of the admirable intelligence apparatus' achievements during this period, however, indicates the ability and priority of the intelligence apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the conspiracies of foreign services and their evil elements.

Part of the extraordinary importance of these successes is due to the 100 percent indigenous intelligence and security structure resulting from a lack of reliance on foreign powers that cannot be predicted and neutralized by the enemy.

The recruitment of Israeli Minister Gonen Segev, the arrest of Ruhollah Zam and Rasoul Danialzadeh, a bank debtor, the discovery of CIA's extensive communication and spy network in the region as well as priority on US fighter communications systems along with Sharmahd's hunting are just a few examples of sophisticated successful intelligence operations that are based on Iran's native expertise, along with hundreds of other small and large cases, not only surprised the enemy but also made everyone believe that Iran's intelligence priority is not a fictional story.

Having an up-to-date and effective intelligence and security system for Iran, which is facing the enmity of the world's most powerful intelligence systems, is a necessity and "security and stability" as a reliable advantage in Iran is an expensive achievement which is the result of round-the-clock efforts in the intelligence and security apparatus of the country.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish