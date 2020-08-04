97% of Iran's needed medicine produced domestically

Head of Food and Drug Administration of Iran Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz said in the meeting held today (on Tuesday) in the presence of some Iranian lawmakers that the need for the country's pharmaceutical imports is about 3 percent of the drug's consumption that half of them are related to the drugs that have been introduced to the world pharmaceutical category and after a while, Iran can produce them domestically. Therefore, that's why the country has no problem in supplying the required medicines for the people.

He also pointed to some western companies' sabotage in supplying certain needed drugs, saying that enemies have planned to cause problems by creating a deficiency of certain drugs that we have tried to get through by relying on inside of the country.

The Iranian lawmakers appreciated the progress made in the pharmaceutical industry and emphasized the necessary measures to maintain the pharmaceutical security of the people and also deal with the monopoly on drug supply and production.

