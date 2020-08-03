WHO envoy hails anti-coronavirus activities in Iran western province

Hamelmann made the remarks in a meeting held in Hamedan with board of directors of Bu Ali Sina University in this western Iranian province.

Launch of production line to make protective gowns and equipment to tackle coronavirus and publish of research studies on the deadly virus have been among satisfactory activities done in Hamedan, Hamelmannn said.

The most important problem on way to fight the pandemic is related to providing protective equipment, the WHO official said.

He underlined that the WHO plans to import medical and health equipment to various world countries and produce coronavirus test kits to contain the deadly virus.

He further said that WHO has taken measures to support Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education to provide medical equipment needed for hospitals and develop labs' capabilities.

Health official in Hamedan, Manouchehr Karami, told IRNA on Monday that two teams from the World Health Organization and the World Bank are to arrive in Hamedan later in the day.

According to Hamelmann, visits to medical centers are taking place in line with International Conference on Education Research and Policy (ICERP) [which manages the response to COVID-19].

Paying tribute to medical personnel, Hamelmann said that many physicians are today on the frontline of fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Appreciating Hamedan university for its hospitality, the WHO official hoped that health knowledge would promote.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 18,238,000 people across the world and killed over 692,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is near 17,200.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish