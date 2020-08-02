Aug 2, 2020, 9:29 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83893152
0 Persons

Tags

Austrian envoy acclaims nature of southwestern Iran as tourist resort

Austrian envoy acclaims nature of southwestern Iran as tourist resort

Shahr-e Kord, Aug 2, IRNA - Austria's Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz says that untouched and unique nature of southwestern Iranian province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is tourist resort with great capacity for attracting foreign tourists.

Scholz made the remarks during his visit to tourist resort of the province on Saturday evening.

At his visit, the ambassador said efforts made by the provincial officials for sustainable development are visible.

He further predicted a proper prospect for agricultural production and environment protection in the province.

Austrian ambassador is planned to take a two-day visit to Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province.

In the meantime, he is scheduled to meet with governor and mayor of the province.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 8 =