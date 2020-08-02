Austrian envoy acclaims nature of southwestern Iran as tourist resort

Scholz made the remarks during his visit to tourist resort of the province on Saturday evening.

At his visit, the ambassador said efforts made by the provincial officials for sustainable development are visible.

He further predicted a proper prospect for agricultural production and environment protection in the province.

Austrian ambassador is planned to take a two-day visit to Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province.

In the meantime, he is scheduled to meet with governor and mayor of the province.

