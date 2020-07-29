Iran-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture sector entails huge potential

Syed Fakhar Imam made the remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan and Iran being the brotherly Muslim countries enjoy friendly relations and the people of both countries are tied in the bonds of cultural and religious relations that are expanded over centuries.

He expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iran. They also discussed current situation of desert locust in both countries.

Pakistan and Iran also share information regarding desert locust situation as both countries are part of FAO’s South West Commission on Desert Locust (SWAC).

Syed Fakhar Imam informed that Pakistan and Iran have huge potentials for economic cooperation with each other, including cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Federal Minister noted that the two countries may explore new areas of cooperation in the field of livestock.

Iran can share experiences and knowledge in the field of animal breeding and production improvement with Pakistan and a technical team may be developed between two countries to take advantage of experiences of both countries.

Pakistan showed interest to export Halal meat and Halal meat products to Iran. Pakistan has 36 registered slaughter houses for export of meat.

Pakistan's meat processing companies have a potential to develop and produce tailored meat products for importing companies with our research institutes in the field of animal vaccine production and pathogen characterization.

Syed Fakhar Imam appreciated that Iran has granted market access to Pakistani agricultural products i.e., Mangoes after finalization of Pest Risk Analysis (PRA). Currently, Plant Protection Organization (Iran) has approved 22 Hot Water(HTW) Plants of Pakistan to disinfect and export mangoes to Iran.

This year (till 22-07-2020), Pakistan has exported 20209.738 MT of Mangoes to Iran. Pakistan has granted market access to Iran fresh fruits (fresh dates, grapes, apple, plum) and fresh vegetables (tomato), Chickpeas, dried fruits (Pistachio, raisins, almond, walnut, dry coconut).

Syed Fakhar Imam further add that the National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPO) of both countries may have more frequent collaboration with each other to amicably resolve quarantine issues to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini during the meeting expressed his country’s desire to export tractors and other agricultural machinery to Pakistan. The proposal was welcomed and the Iranian side was requested to share concept proposal with specifications of the machinery for further consideration.

Iranian envoy also showed interest in cooperation in the field of silk worms and fisheries.

