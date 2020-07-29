Iran, Turkey stress increasing media, cultural interactions

"Just had extensive, fruitful & cordial video call today w/my Turkish counterpart @HamiAksoy2," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

"We exchanged viewpoints on cultural, media collaboration btw both friendly nations," he added.

He noted: "We highlighted increasing media interactions plus MoUs implementation on public, media diplomacy."

Both sides expressed their interests in promoting cooperation in multilateral fields and for mechanisms in which both sides have membership.

They underlined the importance of boosting media cooperation and exchanging media delegations.

