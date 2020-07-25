Skeleton of a Parthian lady unearthed in Ashraf Hill, central Iran

Although skeletologists have not assigned the gender of the body yet, it easily belongs to a woman, Ali Reza Jafari-Zand told IRNA.

Many documents and signs have led archeologists to arrive at a conclusion that they are near a graveyard here dating back to Parthian empire (247 BC – 224 AD), Jafari-Zand said.

The official added he is sure that some other skeletons can be found near the lady.

Elaborating on this archeological operation, the official said the way the body had been interred indicates that her burial has taken place following Mithraism focused on the god Mithras.

When a dead body was buried during Parthian era, his/her face was put on the side of the sun, so the body easily belongs to the Parthian empire as she was buried like what is said and also a clay dating back to that era has been found near the skeleton, the official underlined.

Such historical finding, as the official said, opened a window to better disclosure of Parthian era.

Digging operation in Tepe Ashraf is very important for deeply identifying history of historical city of Isfahan.

To remind Iran's rich civilization, it is worthy to write that Kashan- a historical Iranian city and the cradle of oldest world urban settlement in Silak Hills dating back to over 7,000 years ago- is located in northern past of Isfahan.

