Foreign nat'ls residing in Iran under umbrella of health insurance

Health insurance coverage for foreign nationals has provided an appropriate opportunity for treatment in the pandemic era.

It is worth noting that the nationals are able to have access to medical service relying on the rules of insurance in Iran.

Last year, 92,000 nationals and this year 100,000 people from vulnerable strata of foreigners were covered by health insurance in Iran.

If any foreign national wants to apply for insurance in Iran, obtaining a valid planning card from Iran’s Ministry of the Interior is necessary.

In general, the insured nationals based in Iran are originally from Afghanistan, Pakistan as well as Iraq.

In the time of the COVID-19 outbreak, like Iranians, all foreign nationals are provided with the benefits of insurance coverage.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Since the costs of hospitalization and treatment of the deadly virus are considerable, health insurance plays a key role in the process.

