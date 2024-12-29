Iran in postal coop. with Russia, plans expansion to regional countries: Official

Speaking with IRNA’s economic correspondent, Mohammad Ahmadi outlined the measures taken by his company to enhance cross-border e-commerce.

“It has been two months since Iran and Russia began experimental cooperation in the postal sector and we are currently implementing it. After that, we will pursue cooperation with Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and Armenia as target countries,” he said, highlighting cross-border e-commerce with neighboring countries as one of the company's strategic goals.

He noted that Iran is currently testing cross-border e-commerce services with Russia in collaboration with an online platform that provides delivery within 72 hours.

Efforts have already begun in Turkiye to expand e-commerce services via land borders, the official said.

“A significant volume of postal exchanges occurs daily between Iran and Turkiye, part of which is conducted through formal channels, while another part takes place informally through travelers,” he explained.

