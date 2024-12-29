Iran FM’s visit to Beijing opportunity to bolster bilateral cooperation: Chinese expert

During his visit to Beijing, Araghchi recently took steps to strengthen the strategic ties between Iran and China, said Li Jiannan, the manager of the Tehran Bureau of China Media Group (CMG), in an interview with IRNA, which was published on Sunday.

Araghchi met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the context of rapidly changing developments in the Middle East, the analyst added.

The meeting aimed to enhance comprehensive cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and diplomatic spheres, he noted.

Senior representatives from both countries will review and implement provisions of the 25-year comprehensive Iran-China cooperation plan and discuss future collaboration, he stated.

The Chinese expert highlighted the significance of Araghchi's trip amid the regional crises caused by war and tension, saying that Iran and China, as aligned nations, advocate for peace and multilateralism globally.

This visit presents an opportunity to bolster bilateral cooperation and jointly address global challenges, particularly regional issues, with potential implications extending beyond Tehran-Beijing bilateral relations, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Araghchi's trip allows for a reevaluation of Iran-China relations in the evolving global context, potentially marking a pivotal point in their future cooperation and response to international challenges.

Araghchi, heading an official delegation, visited China where he met with his counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday. The Iranian foreign minister has said that his country is committed to maximizing its collaboration with China, and considers the 25-year cooperation plan as a "strong foundation" for enhancing relations across various fields.

