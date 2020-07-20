Jul 20, 2020, 2:21 PM
Mashad-Qatar flights resume operation

Mashad, July 20, IRNA – Mashad-Qatar flights have resumed after a four-month suspension due to coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of Khorasan Razavi Province Airports Company Mahmoud Amani Beni said on Monday.

He told IRNA that from this week on, Qatar Airways will start to fly four days a week namely on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on the Qatar-Mashhad route.

He added that Afghanistan's first flight to Mashhad after the coronavirus lockdown with 146 passengers landed at Mashhad International Airport on May 28, 2020.

Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashad as the capital city of Khorasan Razavi province in the southeast of Iran is the country's second busiest airport after Mehrabad Airport, Tehran. It is connected to 57 destinations and has frequent flights to 30 cities inside Iran and 27 destinations in Central Asia, the Middle East, East Asia, and Europe.

