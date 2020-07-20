Zarif says Iran always wants friendly ties between Baghdad, Erbil

Zarif, currently on a visit to Erbil, made the remarks in a meeting on Sunday night with Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Kurdistan Region.

The foreign minister underlined the significance of Iraq’s national sovereignty, calling for expansion of all-out relations with the country.

Barzani, the former president of Iraqi Kurdistan Region, for his part, praised the unforgettable role of Iranian martyred General Ghasem Soleimani in fighting Daesh terrorist group.

He noted that Kurdistan Region will never turn into a place for threatening the interests and security of Iran.

Barzani also stressed the need for expansion of trade relations with Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic while observing the health protocols.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in Baghdad for a one-day visit on Sunday morning and the departed for Erbil later in the day.

