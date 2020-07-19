FM Zarif in Erbil

The Iranian foreign minister was welcomed upon his arrival by Vice President for Kurdistan Region Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa.

Zarif, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad earlier on Sunday for a one-day visit to the neighboring country and then departed for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and Iraqi President Barham Salih met to examine the issues of mutual concern.

Zarif is slated to hold talks with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Masoud Barzani during his visit to the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish