Top security official advises US to admit defeat against Iran

“Look, we've also fundamentally changed the way America treats the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo earlier said.

"So we flipped what the previous administration was doing. We ditched the deal and implemented a brand new Iran policy," he added.

In reaction to Pompeo’s claims, Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account that it is for over 40 years that you have taken all your powers for defeating Iran but you are still defeated.

Admitting failure against Iran is better than unfounded and foolish bragging, he added.

