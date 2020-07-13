President Rouhani: Iran to emerge victorious in economic war with US

President Rouhani made the remarks in a Monday meeting of High Economic Coordination Council of the Heads of Three Branches of Government - a body comprising heads of the three branches of government formed upon an order by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to address major economic issues.

The council was formed following US withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, the chief executive said, noting that Supreme Leader in a session stressed the need for readiness and coordination among all pillars of the country in the face of the enemy's economic war.

JCPOA clinched with P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) became effective on January 16 to give Iran sanctions relief in return for temporary curbs on its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency had been tasked to investigate Iran's nuclear past.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump officially withdrew from the nuclear agreement with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was negotiated and signed by former US President Barack Obama.

