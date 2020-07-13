Iran: JCPOA product of openness to engagement

“In Iran, today is the national day for 'Dialogue and Constructive Engagement with the World',” the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account on Monday.

“Since its foundation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been developing a cordial, balanced relationship with the world and settling challenges through dialogues based on mutual respect,” it added.

“The track record of dialogues on critical issues demonstrates Iran's seriousness, pragmatism on bringing peace & stability to the world.”

“#JCPOA is the product of Iran's openness to engagement, but US reckless exit from the Deal has wreaked havoc on this multilateral accomplishment,” the ministry reiterated.

Iranian Foreign ministry went on to say: “Despite the setback, Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement, as it's been & will be a trusted partner to its neighbors & beyond.”

“Iran has long proposed several inclusive peace plans in MidEast; the latest one is #HOPE. Always believe in dialogue.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell once again referred the cases of European countries' non-compliance to the Joint Commission for settlement in accordance with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister's letter warned that any interference in the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would be contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and could have negative impacts on the existing cooperation under the safeguards agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi earlier said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed the need to maintain and fully implement the provisions of the JCPOA by all parties, especially the need for Iran to fully benefit from the economic effects of the sanctions lifting system as envisaged in the deal, saying that Iran will take appropriate and proportionate action against any excessive and irresponsible behavior.

