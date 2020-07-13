Diplomat: Iran waiting for results of EU High rep. consultations

Elaborating on Zarif's letter to the EU top diplomat on activating dispute resolution mechanism, Araghchi said the letter has been received and Mr. Borrell is consulting with other members on how the meeting related to the letter should be held.

He added that holding the meeting has a deadline.

If a JCPOA party does not comply with its commitments or violates them, the other party can file a complaint to the joint commission based on dispute resolution mechanism, he noted.

We believe what E3 did was in contrast with their commitments under the nuclear deal, he said adding that we informed the joint commission and decisions will be made in this regard.

"We have activated the mechanism to inform the joint commission on Iran’s opinions with regard to the fact that the E3 committed a breach of JCPOA commitments," Araghchi said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell once again referred the cases of the European countries' non-compliance to the Joint Commission for settlement in accordance with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister's letter warned that any interference in the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would be contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and could have negative impacts on the existing cooperation under the safeguards agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi earlier said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the need to maintain and fully implement the provisions of the JCPOA by all parties, especially the need for Iran to fully benefit from the economic effects of the sanctions lifting system as envisaged in the deal, saying that Iran will take appropriate and proportionate action against any excessive and irresponsible behavior.

