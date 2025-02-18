Iran supports Sudanese government and army against rebels

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Republic supports Sudan’s government and army against rebel forces in the African country.

Araghchi made the remark during a joint press briefing with his Sudanese counterpart, Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif, after joint consultations in Tehran on Monday.

“We support Sudan’s government and army in their fight against rebels, and declare our sympathy with the defenseless people who have been harmed as a result of fighting,” the foreign minister said. “Also, we condemn attacks on Sudan’s critical infrastructure.”

The Islamic Republic believes that to end Sudan’s current problems, foreign interference must end, national dialog be facilitated, and national consensus be reached.

A joint economic commission between Iran and Sudan will be held in the next few months, the foreign minister announced.

Sudan welcomes Ian’s participation in reconstruction of the country

Al-Sharif said in the joint press conference that he had discussed bilateral cooperation with his Iranian counterpart.

He said the Sudanese army had been able to retake control over areas that had been overrun by rebels, who he said had foreign support.

The Sudanese foreign minister said he had briefed the Iranian side about the atrocities committed by the rebel forces.

He said Iran had great capacity and experience and said Sudan was keen to receive Iran’s assistance in rebuilding the country.

‘Sudan stands with Palestine’

Al-Sharif said his country stood with Palestine and opposed any forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The Sudanese foreign minister also held meetings with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian to confer on important bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Iran, Sudan sign MoUs

Earlier, Araghchi and Al-Sharif signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on visa waivers for political and service passport holders, and another on the formation of a joint political committee to expand bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The memorandums were signed on Monday evening, after the two sides discussed the most important regional, bilateral and international issues.

6125**4482