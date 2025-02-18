Minister: South Africa welcomes nuclear cooperation with Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe has emphasized that South Africa is open to peaceful nuclear cooperation with Iran.

While South Africa relies on the US to feed the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station under the nuclear agreement, a senior Partoria official stressed that his country welcomes peaceful nuclear cooperation with Iran.

“We can't have a contract that says Iran or Russia must not bid, we can't have that condition,” Reuters quoted Mantashe as saying.

“If they are the best in terms of the offer on the table, we'll take any (country),” he added.

South Africa, which has the only nuclear power plant in Africa, aims to create additional nuclear electricity production capacity to tackle the blackout and to reduce the emissions of pollutants.

