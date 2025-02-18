In photos: Caspian Economic Forum in Tehran

The Third Caspian Economic Forum began on February 18, 2025, at the Sa'dabad Cultural and Historical Complex in northern Tehran. Hosted by Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, the forum saw the participation of the prime ministers of the other four littoral states of the Caspian Sea, namely Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Feb 18, 2025, 1:46 PM

