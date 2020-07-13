Survival of JCPOA essential for world peace: Pakistani think tank chief

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Farhat Asif said Iran's wiser approach is keeping the nuclear deal (JCPOA) intact despite the American opposition.

The analyst said that unfortunately, those countries which have nuclear weapons force other countries not to develop nuclear programs even for peaceful purposes.

She said that according to the UN charter every country has a right to develop a peaceful nuclear program.

Farhat Asif added that five years ago the JCPOA was signed between Iran and P5+1 which was a big diplomatic achievement. The analyst said Iran had signed the agreement because it wanted to promote peace in the world and that is why it has proven its commitment towards the nuclear deal till today.

She said that when the nuclear deal was signed the circumstances were different and Obama was the President of the US who had a different understanding of global issues.

“But the current leadership of the US is pursuing an aggressive approach towards Iran, North Korea, other Asian states, it would be correct to say that they have locked horns with some countries of the world in a dangerous way,” added Farhat Asif.

Expressing her views, the expert said that Iran is a major regional player and sanctions cannot be successful against the Islamic Republic. “Sanctions would only show the American bias towards Iran," said the IPDS President.

She strongly believed that Iran should remain in the JCPOA and continue to engage with other partners of the agreement to save the agreement.

“It is right that the US had not kept its promises with Iran but the Islamic Republic should not bother about the US attitude and move forward with other members of the JCPOA,” said the analyst.

The expert said that almost all countries in the world recognize the Iranian stance on its peaceful nuclear program and Iran has a strong standing in the world.

Farhat Asif noted that leaders of Iran have a wise understanding of international issues. “I think Iran should continue the path of diplomacy as it is the only way to solve the issues,” said the expert.

She said that Europeans cannot take their own stance and they always look towards the US, but the good thing is that the Europe’s approach towards Iran is different from Washington.

“Europeans believe in logical reasoning so Iran should continue its engagement with them and continue the implementation of the JCPOA despite the American opposition,” said the researcher. “Peace must prevail in any case,” she stressed.

