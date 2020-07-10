FM spox says too early to comment on cause of Natanz incident

Mousavi told reporters at Isfahan Municipality Conference Center on Thursday that the Natanz incident and the role of the Zionist regime in it.

He said the Zionist regime is presenting itself in whatever happens, but it is too early to talk about the cause or the main causes of this incident or to get to any conclusions.

One of the halls under the construction in Martyr Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Complex (Natanz) was damaged on Thursday morning, July 5, according to Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization, the site was inactive and did not contain radioactive materials.

Mousavi stated that the security agencies are investigating all the details of the incident, adding that if they conclude that foreign agents were involved, then enemies will have to face consequences.

He added that it is too early to judge the cause of the Natanz incident and said all have to wait for the work of the security and monitoring team to be completed.

Mousavi said the media outlets that attribute this incident to the Zionist regime are clearly trying to promote its image and introduce it as a show of empty by the hollow regime.

The spokesman further commented on Iran's foreign policy pillars and said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is implementing the decisions taken by the governing system, noting that the country's foreign policy has the support of both the elite and the law.

He said that it is necessary for the country to witness a national consensus in the field of foreign policy, far from diverse political tendencies and partisan disputes.

The official stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a state body, does not consider itself as affiliated to any particular political faction because Iranian diplomats are the executors of the decisions that are determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman stressed that anyone who wants to break this unity, synergy and integration in foreign policy, which is approved by the whole system, will not be serving national interests.

We have always tried to be a good listener and executor of the policies that the system is communicating to us, and keep the field of foreign policy away from party disputes in order to protect and secure our national interests, Mousavi said.

Mousavi added that the foreign policy of the country is not determined by an institution, but by a set of opinions that are reviewed and discussed and decided on, and approved by the highest authorities and communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for implementation.

The diplomat went on to say that in some cases, some people may not be aware of the details, but we are not worried that foreign policies will be halted because we will work in clear interaction with all pillars of the states.

Mousavi pointed out that if the parliament makes a decision and approves a law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be subject to it as an executive body, stating that we hope to see the synergy and mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the wisdom of the parliament.

The spokesman also explained the draft strategic document with China that this document is being finalized and it is honorable despite the speculations and lies that are being spread about it in cyberspace.

Mousavi also referred to legal actions taken about the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Gassem Soleimani and said a special task force has been assigned in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with a number of other related bodies, such as the judiciary, who are also following up the case.

He reiterated that some international organizations have also acknowledged the US' act against international laws and norms.

The official noted that the United States should be aware of the dangers of its measure which has global consequences and stated that the world owes to Martyr Soleimani, and the world must unanimously condemn this illegal act of the United States, which was carried out In a cowardly and malicious manner in a third country while Martyr Soleimani was on a peacekeeping mission.

Mousavi noted that the illegal announcement of US work in an international forum was the result of part of the legal and diplomatic efforts of various Iranian elements, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry also spoke about the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and stressed that after Trump took office in the United States, his actions in the face of international organizations and treaties are chaotic and heretical.

He noted that Trump, in addition to the JCPOA, had withdrawn from many bilateral or multilateral international treaties, which is surprising noting that what the United States has done against the World Health Organization is in the direction of health and medicine terrorism, while the people of the world are facing the problem of the spread of COVID-19.

The official underscored that the US medical terrorism has gone beyond countries and reached the international level, and the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization is condemned and should be condemned by all independent countries in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iran voluntarily cooperates well with the International Atomic Energy Agency, but this approach is not permanent and. They should note that Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is good and constructive within the framework of the law, but if the IAEA takes a non-constructive approach under the influence of insinuations from outside the IAEA and based on distorted and inaccurate information and allegations that it is obtained through espionage, raises a statement against Iran or an illegitimate and illegal request from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran will also respond accordingly.

The official underscored that lawmakers could also take action under the existing law in this regard and if a law is passed, the Foreign Ministry will be subject to it, this will have consequences for countries and individuals who have diverted the IAEA's main route, prompting Iran to take action.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also noted that a series of limitations on arms embargo were to be lifted in October, noting that if this does not happen for any reason, and Iran will enjoy this right and the advantage seen in the resolution and the UN Security Council for the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will demonstrate a very strong and proportionate reaction.

Noting that we have to wait for the decision to be implemented, he underlined that our perception is that the Americans will not succeed because the main weapon is pressure, and we hope that the countries will not succumb to this illegitimate pressure and will not allow the law of the jungle to spread more and more in the international system.

Regarding Iran's policy towards Libya, Mousavi stated that the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and although it is concerned about the instability and the people of this country, it preferred not to interfere.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that it is important for Iran that the people and the various groups in Libya reach a consensus and start talks on this issue to come up with solutions that would reflect the will of the Libyan people. This is what Iran will support, he added.

Commenting on Iran's policies about Syria, he said the basis of Tehran's work on Syria is the mechanism that the three countries who act as the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, namely Iran, Turkey and Russia, employ in this regard.

Mousavi concluded that the most important solution for Syria is the agreement of the guarantor member states of the Astana process, and stressed that all countries must adhere to their commitments in this regard in order to ensure a secure, stable, and independent Syria free from terrorist groups.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish