Shanghai Ranking: Tabriz University among world's eight best in engineering courses

Tabriz University stood on the top position of the list in mechanic, electronic, automation and control, science and technology of tools, civil, chemical, energy, and water resources fields of engineering.

Accordingly, Tabriz University with its ranking of 101-150 in the world, is ranking third among Iranian public universities.

In automation and control also Tabriz University stood in 151-200 position in the world.

Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as Shanghai Ranking, is one of the annual publications of world university rankings.

The league table was originally compiled and issued by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2003, making it the first global university ranking with multifarious indicators.

