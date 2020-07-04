Senior cleric condemns publication of Cartoon insulting Iraq's Ayatollah Sistani

Referring to the insulting and malicious action of the media affiliated to the Saudi regime in distorting the spiritual and brilliant image of the Iraqi Supreme Authority, Ayatollah Akhtari added that this action is a retaliatory and vindictive act against the pure beliefs and feelings of millions of Sunnis, Shiites and Christians inside and outside of Iraq.

Saudi Arabia's Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper insulted Ayatollah Sistani in a cartoon that sparked a wave of anger and reactions against Saudi Arabia and its media among Iraqis.

In another development on May 15, the Iraqi Parliament's Communications and Information Commission called for the closure of the Saudi MBC TV Channel after insulting the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish