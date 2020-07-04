Iran envoy wishes Pakistan FM speedy recovery from Covid-19

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Saturday said: Depressed to hear that, looking forward to see you healthy again soon.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Friday he has contracted coronavirus and that he had quarantined himself at his home.

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home," Qureshi wrote on Twitter. "I have now tested positive for Covid 19."

"By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," the foreign minister added.

According to National Command and Operation Center the number of Covid-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 225,280 with 125,094 recoveries and 4,619 deaths.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish