Zionists understand only language of resistance, parliament speaker says

He made the remarks in phone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh late on Wednesday, adding that resistance of the Palestinian people and struggles of its combatants are admirable.

Qalibaf also hailed the role of the Palestinian groups in reinforcing resistance and victory over the Zionist enemy.

"We have always supported the Palestinian people and believe that the struggles of Palestinian fighters will block realization of plans such as the deal of the century, as well as the recent Zionist adventure to annex part of the West Bank," he said.

The efforts by some parties to normalize relations with the occupying regime are a strategic mistake, he said.

Haniyeh, for his part, said that the Palestinian people and the Hamas movement will continue their resistance until the Zionists leave the occupied territories.

Criticizing the silence of some countries vis-a-vis the occupation of the Zionist regime and its expansionist policies, Haniyeh added, "We condemn the silence of certain regional countries seeking to normalize their relations with the Zionist enemy."

He also appreciated Iran's supports to the Palestinian people's resistance, hoping that mutual cooperation will strengthen in a bid to thwart the occupiers' conspiracies, including the so-called deal of century and annexation of parts of the West Bank.

