Putin: Astana peace process to help normalize situation in Syria

The three guarantors of the Astana peace process (Iran, Turkey, and Russia) have started to discuss the Syria peace process via video conference.

Putin said that the trilateral summit meetings had reduced the level of violence in Syria.

He said that Russia agrees with Iran's assessment for the continuation of cooperation in Syria.

He added that the level of violence in Syria has dropped significantly and the activities of ISIS and terrorists in Syria have been reduced.



Referring to Russia intensive cooperation with Turkey regarding the Idlib region, Putin said that we are working together to implement the September 2018 Sochi Agreement and its additional protocol dated March 5, 2020.



He stated that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria without the approval of the Security Council have a negative impact on the Syria situation. In fact, these sanctions are illegal.



He pointed out that cooperation among Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of the Astana process is stabilizing Syria.



The sixth Astana summit was scheduled to be hosted by Iran, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the Astana peace summit.



Iran, Russia, and Turkey have a close relationship with each other that Astana Talks that try to solve the Syrian Crisis, which have so far resulted in the defeat of the terrorist groups that were supported by the West and some regional Arab states, considerable decrease in violence, and return of numerous refugees to their homeland.

