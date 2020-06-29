Medicinal plants, global-scale capital

Iranians have control over several types of medicinal plants and they're doing their best to move oil out of their top exports since trading capacity in the field of medicinal plants has reached 550 million dollars.

Economists say that Iran's valuable soil and its unique climate can move the country forward in the current economic situation hit by United States sanctions aimed at nullifying Iran's oil export.

Saffron, damask rose, asafetida, barij, milkvetch, tragacanth, and caraway are Iranian medicinal plants that are in the first place of global exports.

Experts say that Iran has 11 of the 13 climates existing in the world which makes it one of the best places for medicinal plants to grow and reproduce.

There are 2,500 species of medicinal plants in Iran, but only 170 species could attract investment. Others haven't been domesticized or entered the expanded production process.

