Iran female athletes make glories in world, Olympic games

It was a record for Iran's sports history when nine Iranian women were qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games for the first time.

And surprisingly, another record was broken by Kimia Alizadeh winning bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic games in taekwondo. Her medal was the first in the Olympic history of Iranian women.

Also in 2019, Poupak Basami, Iranian woman who had taken part in the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, broke her national records and stood at the sixth place.

Participation of Iran's female weightlifters in the world competitions had international reactions as International Weightlifting Federation congratulated Iran for sending four female weightlifters to this year's world championships.

Meanwhile, Mansourian sisters well-known to the world for their Wushu capabilities have brought several gold and other colorful medals from the world competitions to the country in recent years.

Additionally, in December, the Iranian women's Alysh team clinched the championship title at the 2019 world alysh competitions held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The victory was the first in history achieved by Iran's female alysh wrestlers, and it made Iran be proud of its powerful women.

Another unforgettable victory was gained in 2018 when Iranian women won gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

In 2015, Iranian woman- Najmeh Khedmati- won the first ever shooting gold medal of Women's 10m Air Rifle at the 2015 Universiade games (World University Games) in South Korea.

Also in 2014, Iranian athlete Leyla Rajabi was awarded silver medal at the Women's Shot Put Final in South Korea.

All those medals and achievements have gained by the Iranian women who participate in the international competitions while wearing Hijab.

The names of other Iranian women who have helped Iran improve position of its sports in the international events have not written but they are many.

