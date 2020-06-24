Pres. Rouhani calls for expanding all-out coop, ties with Bulgaria

Rouhani while receiving the credentials of Bulgaria's new ambassador to Tehran added that certainly, "we can see a positive change in Tehran-Sofia relations in the future considering your interest in Persian culture and literature".

Pointing out to the importance of developing economic ties and cooperation between two countries particularly in the field of transportation development, he added that Iran and Bulgaria should also pursue economic ties in full compliance with health guidelines, given that the outbreak of coronavirus has created difficulties and limitations.

The new Ambassador of Bulgaria Nikolina Kuneva, for her part, urged boosting relations and cooperation between the two states in various areas, including cultural, economic and tourism, adding that in a situation where coronavirus pandemic has created a difficult situation in the world, the expansion of relations between the two countries is of prime importance.

