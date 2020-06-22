Jun 22, 2020, 12:02 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 83829626
0 Persons

Tags

Iran reopens Khosravi Border for dual Iranian, Iraqi nationals

Iran reopens Khosravi Border for dual Iranian, Iraqi nationals

Tehran, June 22, IRNA – Governor of Qasr-e Shirin Morad Ali Tatar said on Monday that according to the agreement reached with the Iraqi counterpart, only people with dual Iranian and Iraqi citizenship can travel under health standards and protocols through the Khosravi border in a limited way.

Speaking to IRNA, Tatar said that people with  Iranian, Iraqi citizenship can travel to Iraq or enter the country from Khosravi border but it does not include tourists and pilgrims.

He pointed out that all commercial activities, the export of goods and commute of Iranian pilgrims as well as travelers from Khosravi border are still prohibited until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak and the high rate of spread and transmission of this disease.

The Khosravi border crossing is the closest point in Iran for crossing into Iraq and to visit the holy sites of Shiite Muslims in Karbala, Kadhimiya and Samarra, which is just 190 kilometers to Baghdad, 380 kilometers to Najaf, 300 to Karbala, 203 to Kadhimiya and 326 kilometers to Samarra.

Qasr-e- Shirin in west of Kermanshah, with a population of 27,000, is located over 186 kilometers from Iraq and along these long borders, there are two official borders of Khosravi and Parviz Khan, the former bordered by the Central Government and the latter by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

3266**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =