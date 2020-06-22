Iran reopens Khosravi Border for dual Iranian, Iraqi nationals

Speaking to IRNA, Tatar said that people with Iranian, Iraqi citizenship can travel to Iraq or enter the country from Khosravi border but it does not include tourists and pilgrims.

He pointed out that all commercial activities, the export of goods and commute of Iranian pilgrims as well as travelers from Khosravi border are still prohibited until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak and the high rate of spread and transmission of this disease.

The Khosravi border crossing is the closest point in Iran for crossing into Iraq and to visit the holy sites of Shiite Muslims in Karbala, Kadhimiya and Samarra, which is just 190 kilometers to Baghdad, 380 kilometers to Najaf, 300 to Karbala, 203 to Kadhimiya and 326 kilometers to Samarra.

Qasr-e- Shirin in west of Kermanshah, with a population of 27,000, is located over 186 kilometers from Iraq and along these long borders, there are two official borders of Khosravi and Parviz Khan, the former bordered by the Central Government and the latter by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

