Thrill of rafting in Iranian rivers

For rafting you need to develop special skills. If you are not a professional boater and still like to experience rafting, be sure to do so with specialized teams.

ZAYANDEHROUD RIVER

Zayandehroud River

The name of “Zayandehroud” mostly reminds you of the city of Isfahan and the historical bridge of Si O Se Pol.

This river is the largest river in the central plateau of Iran with a length of more than 200 km.

Parts of the river are the best choice for an exciting raft. Many rafting tours choose to go rafting in Zayandehroud River when it passes through Saman district in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

SEFIDROUD RIVER

Sefidroud River

Sefidroud begins where Shahroud and Ghezel Ozan rivers meet near Manjil in northern Iran. With a length of more than 750 km, this river is the second largest river in the country.

The river is so wild in some parts that has turned it into a popular rafting destination. The rafting route of this river is very spectacular because the boat passes through mountains, plains, grasslands and villages.

ARVANDROUD RIVER

Arvandroud River

Arvandroud begins where Dejleh and Forat rivers meet in southwestern province of Khouzestan. The river goes some 200 km to Persian Gulf.

In some 20 km, Arvandroud is so wild in which you can have a pleasant rafting experience.

ARMAND RIVER

Armand River

Zayandehroud River is not the only destination for rafting in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Armand River also attracts boaters in the western Iranian province for rafting.

The eye-catching route of the river and many different waterfalls on its way invite many boaters to go boating in this river.

KARAJ RIVER

Karaj River

One of the attractive destinations for boating and rafting near Tehran is Karaj River which runs along Chalous Road. The river passes through a beautiful green nature which attracts any boater to try rafting in wild parts of the river.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish