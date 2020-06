In his message, Emomali congratulated Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his election as speaker of the Iranian parliament (Majlis).

He wished health and success for Qalibaf and development for people of Iran.

Iranian MPs elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the Parliament speaker for the first year of the new Parliament.

Qalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become Majlis speaker.

