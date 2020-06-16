Iran's sports minister invites Russian counterpart to visit Tehran

In a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Tuesday, he hailed the two countries' sports potentials to help expand sports relations.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Iran and Russia in the fields of sports and youth, in which both countries must take steps to implement it to benefit each other's capabilities and facilities, Soltanifar said.

Appreciating Iran's minister of sports and youth, Russian ambassador described the issues discussed at the meeting as very constructive, saying that without doubt, plans to expand sports cooperation can pave the way for sharing experiences to develop sports in various dimensions.

8072**2050

